Kaduna train attack victim Funtua dies from wounds

One of the victims of last Monday Kaduna train attack, Sergeant Muhammad Haruna Funtua (rtd), has died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries he sustained during the attack.

The deceased, who was shot by the bandits in the head and the chest during the attack on the Kaduna bound Abuja train, was among those rescued by security agencies.

Blueprint gathered that he was later taken to his town, Funtua for further treatment where he finally gave up the ghost Tuesday.

A source close to the deceased confirmed his death Thursday. The source, who identified himself as Malam Idris, said that the retired military man died Tuesday from gunshot injuries.

He said: “After the attack, he was taken to his hometown, Funtua, for further treatment on his injuries. He gave a good fight for survival but unfortunately, he did not make it and he died.

“He died on Tuesday. We pray that Allah will grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi,” the source said.

Blueprint recalls that bandits’ attack on the train left eight passengers dead, while others sustained various injuries, even as Nigerian Railway Corporation declared 21 passengers missing.

One of the passengers abducted in the aftermath of the attack, Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was released Wednesday, as the bandits threatened to kill other passengers under their captivity if the federal government failed to do the right thing.