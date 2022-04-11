Kaduna train attack: Victims’ families give FG 72 hours to rescue abductees unhurt

Families of the kidnapped victims of Monday night terror attack on Kaduna bound Abuja train have accused the Federal Government of insensitivity towards the plights of the victims, while giving government 72 hours for their rescue.

The victims’ families also lamented that two weeks after the incident, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has yet to reach out to them on efforts made to rescue the kidnapped victims.

They noted that Federal Government’s failure to heed to their call would force them to take drastic action on how to rescue their loved ones.

Speaking in Kaduna shortly after their meeting on Monday, Spokesman of the abducted victims’ relatives, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, said they had yet to be contacted by the terrorists for negotiation.

He added that they were yet to establish contact with their beloved ones or even the bandits since the incident on March 28, 2022.

“It is better that the government goes into negotiation with the terrorists as they have demanded in a recent viral video, so as to secure the release of our loved ones alive. This is not out of place since the Federal Government seemed incapacitated to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

“This incident happened on the 28 of March, a day or two after, most of us had communication with our relatives. The kidnappers said that we should ready that they are going to contact us. And we have not heard any communication from them since then.

“Since this incident happened, we expected that by now, the government, the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Transportation are supposed to have identified relatives of the victims to tell us what effort they are making to rescue our loved ones unhurt.

“In fact, the primary duty of any government is to protect lives and property of citizens. We believe our government can do it and it’s capable of doing it, until a few days ago we had been expecting telephone calls from the abductors because that’s what they promised us but when we saw the video, they made it very clear that they want to discuss with the government; that they have something with the government.

“We don’t know what they want from the government. But it’s now an opportunity and a window for the government to rescue our loved ones by opening channel of communication with them (the bandits). This is not out of place. It is done anywhere in the world. Even the US, Israel and most powerful nations of the world, they do negotiate when they have issues like this to preserve the lives of their citizens.

“This, we know our government can do and we are appealing to them to do it. We don’t know what is between them but it is something that can be resolved in the interest if the lives of Nigerian citizens. Life is very sacred even if it is one life that’s involved. We are appealing to Nigeria government to do everything within its powers and it is something that’s not beyond the government to do.

“We are appealing to them to come out to open channel of discussion with the bandits and get our loved ones out as quickly as possible. We have been in serious anguish in the past 15 days. Many of us have not been sleeping. We are like living corpses. We have decided collectively that we are giving government 72-hours to do everything that’s necessary to rescue our love ones,” he said.