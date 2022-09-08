Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, detained in Cairo, arrested in Kano

Negotiator for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims, Malam Tukur Mamu, was Tuesday arrested by the Interpol in Cairo, Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, who doubles as spokesman for Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was involved in negotiating the release of over 20 of the train attack victims from their captors.

He was arrested with his two wives while waiting for connecting flight to Saudi Arabia and detained in Cairo overnight by the Interpol before being deported to Nigeria.

This is just as a management staff of Desert Herald described Mamu’s arrest as outright intimidation, harassment and desperation by “some elements in government to frustrate the negotiator.”

Mamu speaks

Speaking in a statement from Cairo, Mamu said: “I was on my way to Madina, Saudi Arabia when they stopped me at Cairo Airport under the Nigerian Government Order. Nothing was found in my possession. So I’m sure the DSS officials are waiting for me at the Kano airport. I don’t have anything to hide and like I said I’m not afraid of them (DSS). I swear to God I’m not afraid of them. I just want the world to know of what is happening.”

He said the Nigerian government wanted him to be detained in Egypt like what happened to Sunday Igboho so that it will be difficult for him to return. “But they (the Egyptian authorities) said my papers and all documents were correct and that they can only send me back home because of their Interpol agreement with Nigeria,” he said.

…Lands in DSS’ net at Kano

Meanwhile, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) picked up Mamu at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano upon his arrival from Cairo.

Blueprint learnt that the Egypt aircraft, which conveyed him and his family members, touched down in Kano around 1:55pm.

DSS operatives, according to sources, were stationed at the entrance of the international wing of the airport several minutes before the aircraft landed.

The heavily armed operatives who were also in company of others dressed in mufti, it was gathered, were on guard at the entrance of the arrival section of the international wing while the three vehicles with Kano plate numbers (2 Hilux and one Hiace) packed by the entrance.

And passengers onboard disembarked and moved to the arrival section, one of the Hilux moved forward while luggage, believed to be Mamu’s and his family members, were loaded in one of the vehicles.

The two vehicles were later said to have moved forward while the Hiace bus drove towards the tarmac and consequently left with the other two vehicles, with Mamu and members of his family in one of them.

Confirming the development in a press statement Wednesday in Abuja, DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: “The DSS has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course,” the statement said.

It’s intimidation – Desert Herald

But in his reaction, Head of Special Projects Desert Herald Newspaper Ibrahim Mada, described Mamu’s arrest as outright intimidation and harassment by the federal government, which it accused of planning the arrest and deportation of Mamu from Egypt.

In a statement Wednesday, Mada said: “In its efforts to intimidate and harass the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper, Malam Tukur Mamu, the Federal Government has surreptitiously contrived the arrest and deportation of the publisher as well as members of his family while on their way to the holy land for lesser Hajj.

“On the 5th September 2022, Mamu alongside his family planned the journey to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser Hajj. They travelled through Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and departed exactly at 2:00pm aboard Egypt Airlines. They are expected to return to Nigeria on 20th September, 2022. Immediately after their departure, we received credible information that men and officers of NIA had stormed the airport with intent to stop him from travelling.

“But their attempt to frustrate the journey was not successful as he has already left the airport en route Cairo. But in their desperation to expound a pound of flesh, they forcefully retrieved copies of his travelling documents from immigration. On arrival in Cairo, Malam Tukur Mamu and family members were arrested and detained for almost 24 hours and later deported back to Nigeria on the strict request and instructions of Nigeria government.

“Malam Tukur Mamu is a responsible citizen who voluntary engaged in negotiations that led to release of about 20 passengers of the ill-fated train hijacked by gunmen. His patriotic mission to ensure the safety of the hapless passengers made him a target of blackmail by unscrupulous elements in the government who are hell bent in punishing him for his noble but dangerous sacrifice for the fatherland. Such threats and intimidations have forced him to reveal on a number of times that his life was under serious threat.

“Due to numerous threats to his life and conspiracy from the side of security agents to frame him, he withdrew from the said negotiations but from his latest sojourn, it appears that those who are desperately braying for his head are still hell bent in carrying out their odious dastardly plans. It is our fervent hope that the evil machination of these desperate elements will be nixed by the fact that Allah is always by the side of the oppressed. This evil machination like the ones before it, shall also come to pass.”

Troops neutralie bandits

In a related development, troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two bandits while repelling an attack around the Fondisho area on the Kaduna – Zaria Road in Igabi local government of Kaduna state.

Kaduna state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said, the troops laid an ambush for the bandits, who came under attack, adding that after the exchange of gunfire, two of the bandits were killed while others escaped.

Aruwan said: “In an operational feedback to the Kaduna state government, it was revealed that the troops, responding quickly to credible intelligence, set up an ambush position at the location.

“On entering the area, the bandits sprang the ambush and came under intense fire as they were stoutly repelled by the troops. Two of the criminals were thus neutralised.

“The Kaduna state government received the feedback with satisfaction, and praised the troops for their swiftness in responding to intelligence reports. The government conveyed its appreciation to the troops and other security forces, while encouraging them to sustain the determined efforts to rout all criminal elements.

“Since many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, the government hereby appeals to communities in the general area to report any questionable persons seeking medical attention. The security operations room can be reached on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan said, adding that armed patrols will continue in the area.

