Kaduna: Troops kill 11 bandits in intense Birnin Gwari battle 

Troops and Special Forces of the Nigerian Army have neutralized 11 bandits in a fierce battle which took place during fighting patrols in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Kaduna state government has said.

Speaking in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state government said the bandits’ enclaves were cleared, and arms and ammunition such as two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 57 rounds of ammunition were recovered, while six motorcycles were destroyed.

Aruwan said, “operational feedback to the Kaduna state government revealed that the troops advanced to several identified locations, and cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi.

“In the course of these operations, the forces made contact with bandits at Kakangi and Katakaki. A fierce gun battle followed, after which the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive firepower. Eleven bandits were confirmed neutralized, as others fled.

“After the battle, the troops exploited the location and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 57 rounds of ammunition. Six motorcycles belonging to the bandits were destroyed during the encounter.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the emphatic outing by the security forces, and praised the leadership of Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC 1 Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

“The Governor lauded the troops for their consistent and spirited efforts, as he urged them to build on the momentum of this notable success,” Aruwan said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

