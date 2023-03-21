Kaduna: Uba Sani speaks after 2023 governorship election victory 

The Governor-Elect of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has assured that his administration will govern for all citizens, irrespective of their party, religious or tribe affiliations, adding that they will carry out people’s mandate with focus and dedication.

Speaking in his acceptance speech after he was declared winner of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kaduna state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Monday night, Uba Sani, who said he was overwhelmed by the affection of Kaduna state people in making their democratic choice loud and clear, noted that he accepted the people’s privileged mandate as a heavy responsibility.

He said his team will hit the ground running in strengthening Kaduna state’s path to sustained progress and development.

“We shall carry out the people’s democratic directives with focus and unrelenting dedication. We shall govern for all, no matter how they voted, no matter how they worship or which of our many tongues they speak. Our gaze will be firmly in the direction of continued progress, peace and prosperity of the state. We shall get straight to work on sustaining and strengthening the path to development that our beloved leader, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has so brilliantly opened for Kaduna state.

“I thank Malam Nasir el-Rufai and his executive team for their collective efforts since 2015 to build the foundations for a new Kaduna state. Much has been achieved since 2015, but much remains to be done to drive Kaduna state closer to its potentials. Therefore, we shall be devoting efforts in the next few days to ensuring that we can begin to govern effectively from 29th May 2023 with the standards of efficiency and clarity set by the current government.

“I thank every resident of Kaduna state who helped to make the 2023 elections a largely peaceful exercise. I acknowledge the efforts of APC leaders at all levels and the tireless work of the members of our campaign council and party supporters across the state, who helped to carry our message to the people. The teeming youths, women, civil society and our many support groups worked for this victory, and we thank them. I and my running mate, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe deeply appreciate your mandate.

“We are indebted to traditional, community and religious leaders who helped to foster an atmosphere of peace. I salute all APC candidates in 2023 elections for their hard work and contributions to this overall success, despite some setbacks. I am grateful to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, for his consistent support. I wish to specially acknowledge the support of President Muhammadu Buhari who even took the time to record a message of endorsement for my campaign.

“It is in the nature of democratic contestations that they are concluded with the declaration of one candidate as the winner. But we are all winners when the people freely declare their preferences at the ballot. I note the energetic campaigns of fellow contestants and call on them to continue to make their contributions to Kaduna state,” the governor-elect added.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

