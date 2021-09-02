Kaduna urban renewal: ‘Road component to ease traffic congestion, connect towns’

The road component of the Kaduna Urban Renewal Programme is aimed at opening up the state metropolises, ease traffic and connect different parts of the towns, Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Engr Mohammed Lawal Magaji has said.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Engr Magaji noted that all the selected roads that are being dualised or upgraded within Kaduna metropolis are based on the Max Lock Master-plan for Kaduna city.

“The new road that will connect Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Road in Barnawa will not only link Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas but will ease traffic congestion around Stadium Roundabout.

“A bridge is being constructed over River Kaduna as part of the project that will connect the two parts of the Kaduna Metropolis, the structures have already been erected.

“The new 13.68km road from Malali to Rabah Road down to Nnamdi Azikiwe Road will link up with the Rigasa Train Station and another 5.73km road will connect the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in Millennium City to the Eastern Bypass.

“When the two roads are completed, the Eastern and Western Bypasses will be connected and motorists can drive from one part of town to the other without the hindrance of traffic congestion,” he said.

According to Engr Magaji, “The underpass that will replace Leventis Roundabout, will ease the traffic hold up around the area, especially during rush hours. People will have easier access to the Central Market. Kaduna state will be opened up when all the different roads under construction are completed, this will attract investors and new businesses.’’

The Kadra MD praised Governor Nasir el-Rufai for conceptualising the Urban Renewal Programme, which comprises 14 components, including roads, mass transit, housing, improved land use, street lights, parks and recreational centres, as well as markets, neighbourhood centres and waste management.