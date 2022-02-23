Kaduna: ZUDA alleges Kataf militia attempted attack on Urban Zango 

The national chairman of Zango Urban Development Association (ZUDA), Malam Shehu Aminu, has alleged that people suspected to be Kataf militia attempted to overrun the Urban Zango Saturday night.

In a press statement he signed in Kaduna Tuesday, he alleged that Kataf militia in hundreds attempted to overrun the area at odd hours, but were repelled by security operatives in the area.

He stated further that the attempted attack by the Kataf militia has vindicated the cry of the leadership of Zango Urban immediately after a press conference by the leadership of Atyap Development Association (ADA) where they told the whole world of their plan to attack the Zango Urban community.

He added that Atyap used the press conference to exonerate themselves before they struck.

Malam Aminu said the people of Zango Urban appreciates the efforts of the security operatives in the area and urge them to strive to fish out those responsible for the constant unrest in the area.