Kaduna: Gunmen kidnap mother, daughter returning from humanitarian service, demand N100m





Bandits have abducted a mother and her daughter, including the commercial driver conveying them back to Kaduna after a humanitarian service at Mariri community in Lere local government area of the state.

According to a source, who craved to remain anonymous, the victims Engr. Ramatu Abarshi, and her daughter, were returning to Kaduna, after a humanitarian visit to Mariri village in Lere local government where they had gone to distribute clothing and household items to the less privileged in the spirit of doing charity during the holy month of Ramadan they were abducted.

According to the source, after they distributed the household items, they were on their way back to Kaduna when the bandits stopped their chartered vehicle at a village near Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru local government and kidnapped them.

“She came to distribute cloth and other basic items to orphans and the less privileged ahead of the Eid-el- Fitr celebration which comes up coming weekend.

“She exchanged pleasantries with dozens of people in Mariri and posed for pictures with many people inckuding the orphans that she came to assist before they left in the evening.

“Somewhere between ‘Crossing and Kasuwan Magani,’ their vehicle was said to have been attacked by bandits who abducted all three of them in the vehicle including the driver,” the source said.

A family friend of the kidnapped victim told journalists that the bandits have made contact and demanded N100 million for the release of Engr. Ramatu and her daughter.

The Kaduna state Police command has yet to confirm the abduction.

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

