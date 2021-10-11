Kadzai bags CNNC leadership award

Leader of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), Engr. Daniel Kadzai, Sunday, bagged the youth leadership and mentorship award of Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Adamawa state chapter.

Engr. Kadzai, who is also the former National President of YOWICAN was given the award in recognition of his outstanding leadership role and humanitarian services, his struggle and support for peace and unity.

The award was received on his behalf by Deacon Yusuf Haske, the YOWICAN chairman, Gombe state.

The national youth leader merit award has been attracting goodwill messages and eulogies from well wishers, friends and associates within the Christian and Muslim faithful who have been showering commendations and praises on the award recipient.

Speaking with the Gombe state YOWICAN chairman, Deacon Yusuf Haske, he said “Engr. Kadzai has been an inspiration to the Christian youths in North-East, the whole North and Nigeria at large.”

Deacon Yusuf added that over the years, Kadzai has carried out youth empowerment, secured employment among youths within the North-east and other parts of the North.