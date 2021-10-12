Kafanchan electricity consumers owe KAEDCO N1.9bn

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) has said its customers in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area of the state owe the company a total of N1.9 billion.

The Kafanchan KAEDCO Area Manager, Mr Fahad Nasiru, made this known in an interview with newsmen, Monday.

“Our total outstanding debt from customers bill from inception to date is around N1.9bn. Part of the debt was inherited and the rest is what accumulated after we took over in 2015,” he said.

On whether the company was making headway in getting customers to clear the debt, Nasiru said it was still battling to collect current charges.

“In addition to the current charges of what customers consume, we try to collect part of the outstanding debt to enable us settle our own market operator bill.

“Ordinarily, we are supposed to collect 10 percent of debt but looking at the huge size of the debt, I can’t guarantee that.

“That is why I settled for one percent with the hope that in addition to the current charges, I’ll be able to meet my target.

“But at the moment, we are struggling to collect current charges not to talk of outstanding debt of customers,” he added.

According to him, the company was only able to collect 40 percent of its customers’ current charges last month.

“As at last month, we were only able to do 40 percent of our current charges, which means there is still a long way to go,” he said.

He advised aggrieved customers against assaulting KAEDCO personnel whenever they are out to disconnect defaulting customers, urging them to seek redress through the appropriate channels.

He restated the commitment of KAEDCO to provide stable power supply in the area so as to encourage customers meet their financial obligations to the company.

The area manager also assured of more engagements with customers to get them to understand the need to promptly pay their bills.

