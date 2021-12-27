Kafanchan municipal authority inaugurates board members

Board members for Kafanchan Municipal Authority, which was recently created by the Kaduna state government, have been inaugurated as an integrated management of the three local governments selected in the area; comprising Jema’a, Kaura, and Zangon Kataf.

Inaugurating the board members in a colourful ceremony, which took place at New Choice Hotel Kafanchan during the week, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi, Commissioner Kafanchan Municipal Authority on behalf of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, he charged them to positively assume their duties with effect from the time they were inaugurated.

The commissioner charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and with the fear of God, noting that, “With the fear of God, the sky shall be our starting point.

She said laws establishing the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), the Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA) and the Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA) were passed following the consideration of executive bills to that effect by the Kaduna state House of Assembly.

She revealed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai assented to the laws on 30th August 2021, and implementation commenced with the appointments of three administrators: Muhammad Hafiz Bayero (KCTA), Phoebe Yayi (KMA), and Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa (ZMA).

The board members of Kafanchan Municipal Authority include Phoebe Sukai Yayi (Chairman), Com. Yunana Markus Barde, Chairman of Jema’a, Hon. Siman Matthias, Chairman Kaura and Hon. Francis Sani, Zangon-Kataf.

Yunana Boye, District Head of Kadarko, Aminu Isa Muhammadu, District Head of Cikin Gari, Luke Adankat, District Head of Ungwan Gaye, Stephen Ibrahim, District Head of Kujama, Usman Mohammed Lawal, representing KEPA, Mindy Ungbo Danlamu, representing KASTLEA, Jerry Adams, representing KADIRS.

Others are Opeyemi Bakare, representing Kaduna Markets Devt & Mgt Company, Mukhtar Abdullahi, representing Planning & Budget Commission; Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Buhari Mohammed, representative of KASUPDA and Eng. Paul Manu, KADRA.