Kafarati was a distinguished member of Bench – Gombe gov

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has expressed sadness over the demise of a renowned jurist and retired Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati, on Friday in Abuja at the age of 67 years.

Yahaya, in a message of condolence, by his the director of press affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, in Gombe on Friday, described Kafarati as “a distinguished senior member of the Bench, highly respected statesman and illustrious son who contributed tremendously to the growth of the justice system in Nigeria.”

The governor also noted the deceased’s contributions to the development of his community and the state, recalling his remarkable and meritorious service years in the state judiciary.

“We have indeed lost a man of honour, illustrious son of Gombe and courageous jurist who served the country meritoriously and contributed immensely to the development of the law and independence of the judiciary,” he said.

He said the late former Chief Judge spent a greater part of his life “in the service of God, people, his community and the nation and left behind track records of good character, dignity and integrity.”

“The governor conveys his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, his associates as well as his community in Kwami local government,” and prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.