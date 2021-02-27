Kafarati’s death a great loss to Nigeria – Gwamna

The Gombe renowned politician and philanthropist, Dr Jamil Isyaka Gwamna, has described the death of a former Chief Judge of the federal high court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, as a great loss to Nigeria.

In a statement by his aide, Sani Abubakar Banki, Gwamna said the late jurist was a great patriot who served the nation meritoriously especially during his days as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“He was a patriot who made lots of positive impact on Nigeria during his life time.

“As Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Kafarati served our nation meritoriously.

“His death is a colossal loss to the entire nation and he will be sorely missed,” he added.

Jamil Gwamna commiserated with the family of the late judge and prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and give him love ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.