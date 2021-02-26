Kagara: FG has abandoned us to our fate – Sani-Bello

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has lamented that days after the abduction of school children from the state, there has not been measurable support from the federal government on the rescue efforts.

He, however, assured of the state government’s commitments to secure their release soonest.

Governor Sani-Bello stated this Thursday while receiving the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu who was on a sympathy visit over the kidnap of the students at Government Science College Kagara.

“At the moment, we did not feel any federal presence here. Yes, agreed the Inspector General of Police sent us four Mobile units but we have to shoulder all the financial responsibilities. So, where is the support? There is no support from any one. Yes, we had a delegation that came to commiserate with us. Finished! We are left to ourselves,” he said.

He, however said: “Be that as it may, we have already made a commitment to Nigerlites that we will bring the children back home safely with or without anyone’s support and that is exactly what we are going to do to ensure the safe return of these kids soon, using resources within our means”.

Earlier, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Kalu, had called on the federal government to set up a joint security committee in Minna to fast track the war against the bandits and also ensure release of the abducted students, staff members and relatives.

He said security issue had become a big challenge in the country, particularly in Niger state, considering its large landmarks.

The lawmaker therefore proposed that the joint security committee should comprise representatives of all the security outfits in the country, as it will help the existing commands in the state.

“I call on the Federal Government to set up a joint security committee in your state to be able to have a representative of all the forces like the National Security Adviser, the Army. They should be able to help the existing commands that are here to facilitate in getting back these innocent young boys and women that are kidnapped,” he said.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, encouraged the governor to continue doing what he is doing towards the release of all the abductees. “We believe that you should do more to partner with the federal government to become two working tools that will make security tight in Niger state,” the lawmaker further said.

Speaking to journalist after a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Senator Kalu condemned the calls for dialogue with bandits, insisting “they are criminals that should be flushed out of the country.”

