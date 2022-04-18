Kajim spring water commissioned in Southern Kaduna

Hasbenjo Nigeria Limited, producers of Kajim Table and Sachet Water, has promised to process other natural resources found in Southern Kaduna in abundance for the upliftment of the people in the area.

Speaking at the official launching/commissioning of Kajim Natural Spring and Sachet Water in Manchok, Kaduna state, the initiator, Mr Jacob Solomon Maiyaki, explained that the company would explore other resources in Southern Kaduna in order to make life more meaningful to the people.

He said besides its current products, efforts are ongoing for the processing of ginger, pawpaw, mango and other fruits that abound in the area.

“The company by the grace of God, will diversify its operation in order to give our people the opportunity to produce in large quantities what God has blessed the area with to add value to the lives of our people so that they do not depend solely on government for a living,” he said.

According to him, the idea of the water processing company came in 2014, thanking God for making it a reality with the official commissioning of the full take off of the table and sachet water.

He called on the youths of Southern Kaduna to to engage in meaningful ventures that will benefit their lives and the community as a whole.

He also enjoined workers in the company to see themselves as being privileged to showcase their potential towards greater things ahead.

The President, Maroa Development Association, represented by Mr Musa Truman, thanked the initiator of Hasbenjo Nigeria Limited for citing the company in Manchok and assured that the community would utilise the opportunity to attain greater heights.