Kalat organises enlightenment campaign for Jema’a PDP supporters

A member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, representing Jema’a state constituency, Hon Ali Kalat, has organised a sensitisation and enlightenment campaign for stakeholders, local government and ward executives of the party across the local government.

Speaking at the event which took place at the New Choice Hotel Kafanchan during the week, a member representing Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency, Hon Nicholas Garba Shehu Sarkin Noma, commended Kalat for organising the event, which he said was timely.

Sarkin Noma observed that the legislator has the party and the members of his constituency at heart, which is why he has been discharging his legislative duties according to the yearnings and aspirations of the constituents.

He mentioned that the PDP faced some challenges in the last local government election which led to it losing the chairmanship seat to the APC candidate, but assured that the lost mandate would be recovered as the case is at the tribunal and by all indication, victory is certain.

The lawmaker also said the party would restore its lost glory by recapturing all it had lost in the past, by winning the presidential and gubernatorial tickets in the 2023 election.

He appealed to all aggrieved party members to put aside all grievances and work together for the success of the party. While thanking them for their continued support, he assured them of quality leadership.

Earlier, the organizer, Ali Kalat, mentioned that APC was scheming to work over PDP in Jema’a local government area, which he said would never be possible owing to the fact that, during his election for state Assembly, he scored over 56,000 votes against his opponent’s 26,000.

Ali Kalat said, since the return of democracy in 1999, it has been PDP winning elections in Jema’a local government area and no opposition party has ever won until the last local government election.

He therefore appealed to party members that have a hand in all conspiracies that led to the loss of the chairmanship seat in the election to avoid a recurrence in the future.

Ali Kalat advised them to avoid working against the party no matter what the cause may be, noting with dismay how some people behave if they or the candidates they support loses in primary elections.

Also speaking, the chairman of the party in the local government, Mr. Nathaniel Bawa regretted the loss of a little glory of the party in the area, a situation he assured would never be allowed to happen again.

Nathaniel said the party is putting all hands on deck to recapture all to the seats it lost in the local government election, against which backdrop the party has constituted a committee to investigate all members that were involved in anti-party activities so that they would be dealt with accordingly; to serve as deterrent to any person that would like to do same in subsequent elections.