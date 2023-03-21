Kalat re-elected into Kaduna House of Assembly, promises good governance





Mr Ali Kalat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the March 18 Kaduna state House of Assembly elections for Jema’a constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ishaya Dauda, who declared the result in Kafanchan on Sunday, said Kalat polled 26, 640 votes, to defeat his closest rival Mr Sambo Maigari of the All Progressives Congress, who got 22, 371 votes.

Dauda added that the Labour Party’s Maidawa Friday came third with 6, 201 votes, while Bulus Kajang of the New Nigeria People’s Party scored 988 votes to come fourth.

He explained that a total of 56, 472 voters were accredited out of the 173, 846 registered voters in the constituency.

He added that of the 56, 472 accredited voters, 56, 074 cast their votes.

“Ali Kalat of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said

Speaking to Newsmen shortly after being declared winner, Ali Kalat who is the incumbent Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Jema’a Constituency, thanked the electorates for giving him the mandate to represent them for the second time, with the promise that he will give them good governance through running an all inclusive governance and running an open door policy.

The law maker said his second tenure would be better than the first owing to the fact that, he has now acquired more experience in law making and would use the experience to provide quality Leadership to the people through, provision of meaningful developmental projects, quality education, Health service delivery, youth empowerment and agricultural development.

