Kalat wins Jema’a assembly election, promises good governance

Ali Kalat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the March 18 Kaduna state House of Assembly elections for Jema’a constituency.

The returning officer, Professor Ishaya Dauda, who declared the result in Kafanchan Sunday said Kalat polled 26,640 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Sambo Maigari of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 22,371 votes.

Dauda added that the Labour Party candidate, Maidawa Friday came third with 6,201 votes, while Bulus Kajang of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 988 votes to come fourth.

He stated that a total of 56,472 voters were accredited out of the 173,846 registered voters in the constituency.

He said of the 56,472 accredited voters, 56,074 cast their votes.

“Ali Kalat of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after being declared winner, Kalat who is a member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Jema’a constituency, thanked the electorate for giving him the mandate to represent them for the second time, with the promise that he will give them good governance through running all inclusive governance and running an open door policy.

