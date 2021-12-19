KaLMA to empower 30,000 students

The British Council has said the Kano Literacy and Maths Accelerator (KaLMA) programme, funded through UK Aid, will improve literacy and numeracy among primary 4 to primary 6 pupils in Kano state.

On the 9th of December 2021, the KaLMA programme results were shared at a dissemination event held at the Fountain Hall of the Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja.

The dissemination event was a culmination of activities carried out during the course of the pilot and aimed to inform stakeholders of key achievements, deliverables and lessons learnt.

The programme was funded by FCDO Nigeria and led by the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in partnership with the British Council, TaRL Africa, the Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education and the Kano Ministry of Education.

During school closures, the KaLMA team pivoted the programme to support the Kano state government’s endeavours to help children to continue learning from home.

A package of remote support reached 4.8 million households including radio broadcasts, text messages, automated voice messages (AVMs), and a toll-free line was developed to provide Home Based Learning (HBL) assistance to families.

Educators were also supported during school closures with Continuing Professional Development (CPD) delivered via WhatsApp, text messages, and AVM in Maths and English. The Strengthening Teachers English Proficiency (STEP) materials, developed by the British Council, were deployed for the English CPD for their contextual relevance.

Development director at the British High Commission, Dr Christopher Pycroft, in Abuja commended the KaLMA programme.

He said, “I am proud of what the Kano Literacy and Maths Accelerator has achieved. The legacy of its achievements will live long, especially now that the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is committed to sustaining and embedding learning in Kano state education plans.”