Kalu: I can’t wait to star for Super Eagles, Barcelona

A young American/Nigerian footballer Neville Nnamdi Kalu who just turned 21 is now ready to take the world by storm. Nnamdi Kalu whose surname name and build-up are synonymous with former Nigerian international Uche Kalu, is dreaming of representing Nigeria at the highest level just like his brother Uche who also hails from Abia.

The ‘new’ Kalu who recently spoke with Blueprint’ s Ikenna Okonkwo has enjoyed stints at Spain and Germany.

Excerpts

So what have you been up to?

I have been doing much – training and keeping fit pending when my agent secure a good move in any big league in Europe now that COVID-19 challenges seem to be giving way.

Shortly efore the pandemic what were you up to?

I was in Germany, I played for their under – 23 before the pandemic. Before then, I was in Spain and spent some time in an academy in Spain. I have also played here in Nigeria. I was with Enyimba for some months before I travelled out again.

So let’s talk about your future, what is your aspiration?

I aspire to play in the big leagues, we footballers dream to play big, so I want to play majorly in Europe, where I can play big.

Which particular team or country do you want to settle with?

My dream is to play for Barcelona because even when I was little I grew up in the city before we came back toNigeria. I grew up loving the team right from when I was a child. I like the style of play of Ronaldinho, Messi and the rest of them. It’s a team I would want to be part of in the future.

What other plans do you want to achieve, aside playing for Barcelona?

Yes, most footballers want to play for Super Eagles if even the opportunity. So I would like to play for Super Eagles too.

What plans do you have in achieving your dreams?

Everything has his or her own time, the people at my age level playing top games have their own time. Mine might be longer than theirs but I believe that things are already falling in place. I believe I would be playing for the Super Eagles soonest.

Who inspires you in football?

Growing up, I actually looked up to Ronaldinho because he played football to perfection and joy, and as a Barcelona fan too I grew up learning most of his moves, his patterns but right now I look up to Neymar and Messi because they play the way I play.

Do you have a Nigerian role model?

I actually looked up to J.J Okocha during his playing time because he is a very exiting footballer and he also plays the place I play on pitch. Most of my models plays where I play on pitch. I also looked up to Kanu Nwankwo, most young players look up to him because he was a very retentive player with all his achievements. These are the two Nigerian footballers I look up to.

What fascinates you about Nigerian football?

Fans watching the game, when you go to viewing centers, the way fans are passionate about the Nigerian Super Eagles. You would want to make them happy because this is one of the things that unite countrymen together; football is one of the instruments of unity. The fans always move me to play for Nigeria.

What turns you off when playing football?

I don’t think there is anything that turns me off when am on the pitch playing. I am 100% focused when am playing so I don’t allow any distractions to come into my game.

What do you think you will fall back to after playing football?

That is going to be a very long time for now, but my plans would still be majorly football. I am thinking of coaching or anything related to football – to either develop young players. I am under a coach that develop young players so, I will emulate him in future, either by coaching or developing young players.

