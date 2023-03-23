Kane strikes history as England conquer Italy in Euro 2024 qualifier opener

Harry Kane became England men’s all-time leading scorer as they began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over holders Italy in Naples on Thursday.

In a rematch of the final of the last European Championship, won on penalties by Italy, England were vastly superior in the first half and went into the break with a 2-0 lead courtesy of Declan Rice and Kane’s record-breaking strike from the penalty spot.

But Italy fought back in the second half and halved their deficit in the 56th minute when Argentina-born Mateo Retegui scored on his Azzurri debut following a giveaway by Harry Maguire.

The complexion of the game shifted further with 10 minutes remaining when Luke Shaw was sent off for a second yellow card to leave England to defend the final minutes with 10 men.

Gareth Southgate’s side, though, did enough to hold on and get their first away win against Italy since 1961.

