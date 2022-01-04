Kano: 182 died, N660m property destroyed in 2021 – Fire Service

The Kano State Fire Service has said over N660 million worth of properties were destroyed in fire incidences that occurred across the state in 2021.

The SFS Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, who made this known in a statement, said 831 fire calls were recorded from 27 fire stations across the state, saying 818 rescue calls were attended to by officials of the Service.

Abdullahi explained that from January to December, 2021, at least 201 false alarms were recorded.

He said 98 persons died from the total number of 113 victims that fell inside ponds or rivers while swimming.

The PRO further maintained that, no fewer than 37 persons were trapped inside well and from the number, 27 victims died.

Abdullahi pointed out that, in different incidences, 182 lives were lost from January to December 2021.

He stated that men of the state fire service saved properties worth N1, 579,706,274 from January to December, 2021.

According to him, during raining season last year, two building collapse incidents were reported, maintaining that one person electrocuted at the Kofar Nassarawa Railway cabin was rescued.

He said the Director, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Muhammmad, advised the general public to handle fire with care to avoid inferno.

