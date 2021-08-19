Kano agog for Buhari son’s wedding, Bichi emir’s coronation

Arrangements have so far been concluded for the wedding fatiha of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf and the daughter of the emir of Bichi, Zahra, billed to take place on Friday at the Bichi Central Mosque, shortly after the Jumuat prayer.

In the same vein the emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero is also billed to receive his staff of office as the second emir of the newly created Bichi Emirate Council which was created along the three emirate councils comprising, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye respectively.

Speaking to newsmen on the level of preparation for the two grand occasions, the Madakin Bichi, Alhaji Nura Shehu Ahamad said the committee for the wedding as well as the coronation had tirelessly worked round the clock to ensure hitch free festivities with President Muhammadu Buhari and a retinue of top government functionaries from all walks of life expected to grace his son’s wedding fatiha.

According to him, security is expected to be watertight in the face of the expectation that Bichi town would be filled to the brim, given the calibre of eminent personalities expected to grace the epoch-making ceremony. He affirmed that nothing would be left to chance in ensuring a successful coronation and the wedding fatiha.

He said “we decided to convene this press briefing to inform the general public through your respective medium that the wedding fatiha of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf and the emir’s daughter, Zahra is billed to be conducted this coming Friday shortly after the Jumuat prayer and to be followed by the official coronation of the emir on Saturday by His Excellency, the governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”