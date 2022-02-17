Kano APC Congress fallout: How Ganduje floored Shekarau at Appeal Court

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Thursday set aside the judgment of the FCT High Court which invalidated the Kano state ward and local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The appellate court upheld all the three appeals filed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction of the party.

Shekarau’s earlier victory

Shortly after the APC congresses in Kano, the Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction had approached the FCT High Court Abuja to nullify the exercise and uphold its executives as being the authentically elected party leaders.

At the end of the legal tussle, the lower court upheld the Shekarau group’s congresses, a development that forced the Ganduje-led faction to appeal the judgement.

Among others, the appellants (Ganduje faction) prayed the court to recognise the existing leadership of the party and discountenance the lower court’s ruling.

A/Court upturns victory

In its verdict,the Court of Appeal held that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

It further declared that the case was not a pre-election matter, rather the ruling party’s internal matter that should be decided by the APC national leadership.

The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu also declined jurisdiction on the application to stay execution of the judgment pending the determination of an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

By the appellate court’s ruling, Governor Ganduje has taken over the control of the state structure of APC under the leadership of Prince Abdullahi Abbas.

Earlier, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had declared that it did not send a parallel state congress committee to Kano state.

Goaduje woos Shekrau

Addressing journalists after the victory, Governor Ganduje called on the Shekarau-led faction to give peace a chance.

In his reaction after a thank-you visit to the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, the governor appealed to the defeated faction to join hands with him in building the party, adding that Kano state is 100 percent APC state.

“I am appealing to them (Shekarau’s faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. So I’m appealing to them to come and Kano state is almost one hundred percent APC, we will come together and forge ahead in such a manner,” he said.

The governor also confirmed that the APC national secretariat had given Abbas a certificate of return as the APC state chairman.

Ganduje said: “First of all we have to thank God for this very important victory at the moment. As he rightly said, we APC of Kano state have got a judgement that all the elections we conducted from the wards to the state level are legally recognised.

“I want to thank the party and the leadership for initiating the peace move to ensure that our party is united. I have to thank the party for that. A judgement has been passed in our favour and APC stakeholders in Kano are here to show our appreciation to the leadership of the party.

“We have the house leader, senator, other representatives, representatives of the 44 local government chairmen, state assembly members, elected councillors from Kano state and to you the members of the press for covering all the court proceedings.”

Governor Ganduje was accompanied by Senator Kabiru Gaya, Majority Leader House of Representatives, Hon Ado Doguwa, among other party chieftains from Kano state.

