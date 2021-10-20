Kano APC congress: Police probe officer fingered in voting spree

The Nigeria Police has said the attention of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone One Headquarters Kano, has been drawn to a trending picture on social media, of an Inspector of Police casting vote at the recently conducted Kano state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with his principal, the state party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

A statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Zayyanu Ambursa, said the Inspector of Police has been identified as Bashir Mohammed of Special Protection Unit, Base One, Kano.

The statement also said the Inspector is attached to Government House, Kano from where he was deployed to work with the said Alhaji Abbas as a security aide.

“In view of this seemingly unprofessional conduct of the Inspector, the AlG has referred the matter to the Zonal X-Squad for investigation.

“If the Inspector is found to have committed disciplinary offence by this action, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against him.”

The statement assured members of the public that further development on the matter would be communicated.