Kano APC crisis: Nothing must happen to Barau, Shekarau – Northern youths warn

A social political organization, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has warned those behind the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State to desist from inflaming the crisis and ensure that no harm befalls the due of Senator Jibrin Barau and former Kano state Governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, their associates and all their investments within the State.

The youths also appealed to the people of Kano State to disregard any misleading information about Senator Barau having any case with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) saying anyone in doubt should consult the anti-graft agency for further clarification.

The council made the remarks in a statement that was signed by its President, Comrade Isah Abubakar. They raised concern over the circumstances that led to the razing and vandalisation of the secretariat of the Kano State chapter APC loyal to the duo of Senators Barau and Shekarau

In the statement, Abubakar called on all security agencies in Kano State to ensure that the brewing crisis is stemmed from being snowballed into something bigger than Boko Haram as anything that affects Kano, affects Northern Nigeria.

“The Council also wish to advise the good people of Kano State to go through the pain of travelling to CAC headquarters to verify if the Senator is part of any board of directors of any company or otherwise, those instigation this false information are those who hate the development that the distinguished is facilitating for the good people of Kano State, and such paraded misinformation should be disregarded,” the group said.

Abubakar said the council is disturbed that despite the short distance between Hotoro Police Station and the burnt secretariat, ‘the criminal elements executed their work of darkness with little resistance from the security agent’.

Borrowed from that, the youths council urged all security agencies to continue to remain neutral and apolitical in the course of the discharge of their responsibilities amidst attempt by politicians to compromise them.

“The Council advised those behind these faceless agitations and sponsored of all evil against the Senator should go back and concentrate on local politics and allow Senator Barau to concentrate in bringing the best for his people,” Abubakar said in the statement.