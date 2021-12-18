Kano APC: CSO passes vote of confidence on Senator Jibrin

A coalition of non-for-profit organisation, Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability (CSGTA), has expressed confidence in the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, for his exemplary leadership for Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing solidarity and support for Jibrin, the group also condemned the politically-motivated campaign of calumny against the Senator and his colleagues.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Comrade Sunday Attah, CSO described anti-Jibrin group that had criticised and wrongly accused the Senator of various anomalies “as a hired miscreants who fail to understand that they are being used by a highly corrupt governor whose dollar stuffing video has continued to give Nigeria bad name at the international community.

“We make bold to say that under the distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin, the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency, openness and accountability are the order of the day.

“It’s on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin. And we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his good work for the betterment of the country and shouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors.”

CSGTA urged, “the state governor and his co-travelers to be patriotic and desist from victimising perceived political opponents.

“We are here today to set the records straight and we call on Governor Ganduje and his misguided advisers to desist from their evil machinations and come to terms with the reality of the fact that Senator Barau Jibrin towering political achievements cannot be dwarfed or subjugated in the eyes of his constituents and the Nigerian public.”

The group expressed regret that “Governor Ganduje has allowed himself to be hoodwinked by political opportunists who would no doubt abandoned him after he lose his temporary immunity.

“It’s very worrisome to us in the civil society to see that the governor is launching campaign of calumny against courageous individuals who are working tirelessly to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano state.”