Kano APC in battle royale over governorship primary

In what appeared to be a tug of war at the top echelon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, the member representing Kano Municipal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Alhaji Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, has at the eleventh hour joined the race for Kano Government House, despite the recent anointing of Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the party’s flag bearer with Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo as his running mate.

The endorsement of Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje initially ignited heated debate within the APC fold, with notable contenders like Alhaji Ibrahim Sharada refusing to pitch tent with Gawuna’s choice, a development that made Sharada to remain adamant in standing his ground to join the fray.

Sharada has on the eve of the APC’s gubernatorial primary, vowed to take the gauntlet in seeking the coveted seat on the premise that he has the constitutional right to enter the race, despite the choice of Gawuna as the party’s flag bearer, which initially gave him the free hand to vie for the post without opposition.

With the current tide of events taking a new dimension as a result of the decision taken by the lawmaker to slug it with the deputy governor, preparations were in top gear to ensure that the primary was conducted between the duo in order to sift the grain from the chaff with the Sani Abacha Stadium wearing a new look for what pundits described as battle royale.

Blueprint correspondent learnt that the governorship primary was expected to cruise into the night, considering the huge number of delegates that would grace the venue with Alhaji Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada vowing to leave no stone unturned in actualising his dream.

As at the time of filing in this report, the governorship primary was yet to commence in earnest, considering the exigencies of time and the way things have muddled up in the face of the emergence of Sharada as a formidable contender in the race for Kano Government House.

