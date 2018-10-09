Kano APC primaries a fraud – Aggrieved contestants

A coalition of 60 aggrieved contestants on the platform of All Progressives Congress in Kano, have rejected the outcome of the primaries, describing the conduct as a cruel hoax designed to make mockery of the entire democratic system.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday on behalf of the aggrieved contestants, a senatorial aspirant who contested and lost Kano South senatorial district, Senator Isah Yahaya Zarewa said there was nothing like credible primary election in all the nooks and crannies of the state as to justify the victory of those declared winners.

According to him, no contestant would ever complain if the appropriate procedures were followed, affirming that in every election, there must be winners and losers and that the issue of internal bickering would not have arisen had the right thing been done.

‘‘We are not fighting anybody simply because we were booted out of the contest.

Our bone of contention is the crude manner adopted in declaring winners.

As far as we are concerned, we cannot say we have lost election.

People knew that the election was riddled with all forms of irregularities, making tens of thousands of people to suspect that only those in the good books of government were favoured.

‘‘The negative repercussion of this development would definitely surface during the conduct of the 2019 elections.

He fact is that our opponents would use such a failure as a legal premise to challenge the victory of the party in the state at all levels.

They would go to court and tender credible evidence and prove their case beyond any reasonable doubt that the primaries were not held as ordained by the Electoral Act and we have no reason to dispute it,’’ he stressed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.