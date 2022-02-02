Kano APC reconciliation meeting progresses positively

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state Tuesday met at the Yobe state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja in continuation of the reconciliation of differing interests in the state.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman Caretaker Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

The participants at the meeting expressed satisfaction with the approach and remain optimistic that all differences would soon be settled completely for a united and strong APC in Kano state.

Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya, Leader House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Senator Barau Jibrin, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin and some representatives of the state government were in attendance.