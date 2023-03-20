Kano APC urges members to remain calm in face of provocations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called on its members and supporters to remain calm in the face of provocations by elements of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the name of celebrations which could lead to further breakdown of law and order.

A statement issued by the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, assured APC members, supporters and the public of the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration to protecting life and property of the people in the state.

He said the APC was carefully analysing the election process and collation of results with view to taking decision at the appropriate time.

Malam Garba further appealed to members to continue to be resolute, loyal and faithful to the party.

