Kano cancels Eid-el-Kabir festivities over COVID-19

As part of efforts to consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-9 and the relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation, Kano state Executive Council has ordered the cancelation of traditional Sallah festivities to celebrate to Eid-el-Kabir in the state.

The council, after deliberations at its weekly meeting held Tuesday at the Government House, Kano, however, granted the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said all the five emirs in the state would go to the Eid prayer ground in their respective domains in motor vehicles while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the emirates.

He explained that government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitisers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

The commissioner also announced council’s approval to institute measures for the realisation of government plan to transform the headquarters of the new emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks with a view to ensuring even development and directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant parastatals to inform the council on the level of progress in that direction.

Malam Garba revealed that the council also requested for progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.