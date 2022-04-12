Kano central senatorial district: Who fits the cap?





If we accept that all men are political actors, with some more political than others, 2023 is still a long way for a few. “To the more “political actors,” 2023 is now because the knots we tie and untie today will largely determine who gets what and who loses what in the next one month.

As the battle for the Kano central senatorial seat intensifies, a groundswell of political undercurrents is brewing. For the ruling, All Progressive Congress, APC, the challenge is not being present but keeping their flag flying in the red chamber.

In this analysis, we will look at the strengths and weaknesses of those vying for the APC Kano central senatorial seat, the various names making the rounds, their selling points, their handicaps, and their chances of ultimately winning.

Ibrahim Shekarau: Malam Shekarau, the current senator, representing Kano central, is a former Nigerian minister of education and a two-term governor of Kano state.

Shekarau ran for the presidency of Nigeria in the 2011 general elections.

Despite rumours that the senator will not run for re-election for a second term, there are strong indications that Shekarau intends to run.

However, his feud with Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state may jeopardise his re-election.

If the Supreme Court’s ultimate ruling favours Ganduje-led faction, it appears unlikely that he will secure the senate ticket from the party.

His performance was evaluated and many political analysts believe that, his primary assignment as a senator was not duly performed.

Abdullahi Abbas, tchairman of the APC faction led by Ganduje, threatened to seize the seat and hand it over to one of their preferred candidates.

Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura: is a businessman cum politician. He was a gubernatorial candidate in Kano state on the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria.

He is the brain behind the A. A. Zaura Foundation. Zaura is now widely known as the candidate for the governorship of Kano, but investigation indicates he’s aiming at the senate as a second option. He confirmed his unlikeliness of getting the governorship ticket. Dividing his legs between the governor’s seat and senatorial seat is nothing but political hanky-panky, because he who chases two rabbits will not catch any.

The perplexing issues surrounding the situation is the reason behind his financial commitment in the name of philanthropy.

Bashir Garba Lado: was elected senator in the April 2011 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform. After he lost his seat to Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in 2015, he defected to APC in 2018.

He tried to run for the senate again in 2019, but his effort was averted by the defection of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and his followers to the party.

On 27 May 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, but quit in September 2021 following allegations of misappropriation of palliatives. There are rumours that there is a rift between him and the Kano government. This may hinder him from getting the ticket.

Engineer Abdullahi Garba Ramat: to many, the incumbent chairman of Ungoggo local government is a controversial figure. But, the truth often comes wrapped in controversy. Is there a prophet who was not initially regarded as controversial? Or was a revolutionary welcomed without causing a ruckus in society?

Many observers, including this writer, believe that Ramat, the young man with a PhD in Communication and Wireless Networks, is pulling stunts as Ungoggo’s CEO.

The “digital chairman,” as his supporters dub him, was reportedly sent by Governor Ganduje to usurp power from the former state governor, Senator Shekarau, who many believe is in the red chamber to avoid the boredom of post-public service.

Ramat drew Ganduje’s attention shortly after defying the odds to run for the House of Representatives on the People Redemption Party (PRP) platform, representing Ungoggo and Minjibir constituency in 2018.

The governor was said to be swayed by the superlative performance of Engineer Ramat as the Managing Director of Kano State Metropolitan Agency. As a result, he compelled the buoyant young chap to run for Kano central senatorial seat.

It was also believed that he had the support of all counterpart chairmen from the state’s 15 local governments, which analysts see as a threat to other contestants.

His candidacy was on several occasions promoted by Commissioner for Local governments, Murtala Sulen Garo, and the party chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas who are undoubtedly pillars that can do or undo.

Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna: was a two-time chairman, former commissioner of agriculture during Kwankwaso’s regime, and now the deputy governor of Kano state.

Political analysts predict that as the state’s number two, he would win the governorship.

Despite his unwavering loyalty, it has been secretly leaked that the loyalty he is displaying is only to get what he wants, and some even describe his possibility of joining his former boss’s (Shekarau) camp if things do not go his way.

According to a close associate, Dr. Gawuna is considering running for the Kano central senatorial seat as a backup plan. However, given his recent kicks, he may miss the ball.

Muhammad writes from Kano via [email protected]