Kano-central: Supreme Court replaces Shekarau with Hanga as NNPP senatorial candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of Senator Rufa’i Hanga as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 National Assembly election.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, faulted the refusal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace Senator Ibrahim Shekarau with Hanga after Shekarau left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the election.

In the lead judgement, written by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, but delivered on Friday by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court resolved both issues identified for determination against the appellant (INEC).

It held that the appeal by INEC was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it.

It affirmed the two earlier concurrent judgments delivered on November 11, 2022 and January 3, 2023 by the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, both in Abuja, in which it was held that Hanga was the candidate of NNPP for the Kano Central Senatorial District.

The NNPP had, upon the resignation of some candidates from the party last year, nominated other candidates to replace those who resigned from the party, including Shekarau.

The party subsequently wrote to INEC to accept its new candidates, a request the electoral body declined, prompting the party to sue at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS 632/2022 filed on September 12, 2022, the NNPP prayed the court to among others, determine “whether upon the proper interpretation of Sections 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the defendant (INEC) has the constitutional and the statutory powers to prevent the plaintiff (NNPP) from conducting fresh primaries and replacing their candidates, who have voluntarily withdrawn from the race to contest the 2023 general election?”

It prayed the court to, among others, order INEC to accept its new candidates in place of those that withdrew.

In her judgement on November 11, 2022, Justice Zainab Abubakar held, among others, that the candidates, who withdrew their candidatures and resigned their membership of the NNPP, ceased to be the party’s candidates or members and as such INEC “cannot impose them on the party.”

Dissatisfied, INEC challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, via its appeal marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1295/2022.

In its judgement on January 3, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the Federal High Court and dismissed INEC’s appeal.

In the lead judgement, Justice Bature Isah Gafai declared that “on the whole therefore, both issues, having been resolved against the appellant (INEC), this appeal ends as one without merit; liable to be and is hereby dismissed.

“The judgement of the lower court is by this affirmed.”

32 Lagos train collision survivors discharged – Commissioner (2nd)

Thirty-two of the 102 victims of Thursday’s Lagos train collision have been discharged, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed.

Abayomi made the disclosure Friday at a briefing held at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), adding that the number of deceased from the collision “remains six.”

He said 19 survivors had been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He added that 256 units of voluntary blood were received Thursday from Lagos state residents, while 40 units of blood had been transferred for the victims on Friday.

“It is important to note that from about 12 noon yesterday till now, we have not lost any other passengers from this accident. So, the act of triage was very important in saving lives and reducing the casualty of this ghastly accident.

“At the same time, there are very few hospitals in the world that can cope with a sudden surge of very critically injured patients, so the triage process also identifies some of the injured passengers that can be transferred to other established general hospitals in Lagos.

” 25 of the less severely injured to four of our general hospitals were transferred to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos Island General Hospital, the Toll Gate Accident and Emergency Centre, and the Orile Agege General Hospital.

“I went to visit them after I left LASUTH, and all of them are stable and doing fine. Some of them will indeed be discharged later on today,” he said.

