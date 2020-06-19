Kano commissioner kicks against re-opening schools

Kano state Commissioner for Education Sanusi Kiru has kicked against the idea of re-opening of schools amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kiru, who made the remarks while speaking to newsmen in Kano Friday, said it would be catastrophic for the state government to re-open schools “at this time when alarming cases of Covid-19 keep surging in the country.”

“Nobody should be in a hurry to re-open schools. We are not in a hurry to re-open the schools in Kano because we have to take precautionary measures in view of the nature of our state.

“There are no fewer than 52 boarding secondary schools with over 58,000 students in the schools. So, we have to deploy adequate number of personnel to monitor compliance of social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers,” he said.

He said the state government would go ahead and reopen schools without taking the necessary measures aimed at protecting pupils and students from the pandemic.

He advised parents to continue to exercise patience as the state government would not take any decision which would endanger the safety of students.