Kano committed to digital switchover for economic transformation – Commissioner

Kano state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad, has said the Ganduje administration is fully committed to supporting the much pronounced digital switchover for the gains of sustainable and speedy economic transformation to be consolidated.

Speaking at a one day sensitisation workshop for information officers and media influencers organised by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Thursday, Garba stated that there was no better time for citizens of the country to effect a digital switchover from analogue, given the prevailing vogue the world over.

He pointed out that with the innovative concept gaining wider acceptance and recognition all over the country, Kano being a revered commercial nerve centre would never be left out in reaping the dividends of digitisation adding that the one day sensitisation workshop organised by the NBC would immensely assist towards achieving the desired objectives.

He said the Kano state government had realised the importance of the introduction of the new innovation considering the proliferation of media outlets that required to be digitised sadding that with the concept become a reality and fully institutionalised, the operations of the electronic media would be effectively consolidated.

Speaking earlier, the director-general, NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said the commission being the driving government agency for the project is working closely with the Ministerial Task Force on DSO and Digiteam and that the implementation committee has shown commitment to the transition through the implementation of several DSO critical requirements.

Digital Broadcasting has moved to Ilorin, Kwara state, on December 20, 2017 and immediately followed by Kaduna, in December 22, 2017 adding that in February 12, 2018 Enugu was switched on, while Osun state, has concluded the first phase of the digital switchover.

He further stated that the DSO is affecting the lives of Nigerians positively, affirming that poor and indigent Nigerians can now watch a multiplicity of 30 channels, and with diverse content creation positing that the commission had released the list of 159 companies, institutions and communities which were granted provisional broadcast licence by the federal government.

