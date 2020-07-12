Kano committing N5bn in fight against malaria – Commissioner

Kano state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has said the state government has concluded plans to spend the sum of N5 billion in the fight against malaria and additional N100 million on maternal new born and child health for the year 2020 in fulfillment of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s resolve to make the health care system in Kano robust, effective and formidable.

Speaking to newsmen on the Seasonal Malaria Chemeprevention (SMC) and Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) at the ministry Sunday, Tsanyawa stated that the SMC exercise would be conducted in all the 44 LGAs of Kano state in four cycles per month from July to October, 2020

He added that the exercise entailed administration of Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine plus Amodiaquine (SPAQ) to children 3 to 59 months, which targeted about 2,835,462 children in the state while the maternal newborn and child health campaign is a weeklong event during which a range of high impact low cost interventions were offered to pregnant Women and children under the age of five.

According to him, the Kano state government had been consistent in the implementation of all programmes aimed at improving the lives of Kano people stressing that the Ganduje administration had demonstrated its unalloyed commitment to polio eradication and improved routine immunisation campaign which placed not only Kano State but the nation on a new page as polio free nation.

He said” n the same vein, the whole world is now in the struggle against the pandemic of Covid-19 , on this, Kano State has achieved a great milestone towards reversing the trend of the pandemic in the State.”