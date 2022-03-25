Kano court remands 65-yr-old man for ‘defiling 5 minors’

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the remand of a 65-year-old man, Umar Yakubu, for allegedly defiling five minors.

Yakubu, who lives at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, was arraigned on a charge of defilement.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Mrs. Maryam Jibrin, the defendant committed the offence in February and March at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano.

She alleged that the defendant, on different occasions, deceived and lured five minors, aged 12 and 13, into an uncompleted building at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters and had sexual intercourse with them.

The prosecutor said defilement contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be kept in a correctional centre, and adjourned the case until April 28 for mention. (NAN)