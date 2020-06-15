Kano, Covid-19 and lockdown: An appraisal

Residents of Kano who have been hit hard by the effect of lockdown over Covid-19 are complaining. BASHIR MOHAMMED writes that the most affected are traders and business owners who want the siege reviewed.



At the time the dreaded Corona virus struck the ancient city of Kano like a thunderbolt, no one had ever imagined that the disease could ever take a disastrous toll on the state until it was realised that the damage had been done. This is in consideration of the number of persons who tested positive and the death toll that had preceded it.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, upon realising the disease has been imported into the state, despite myriad of steps he had taken to nip its possible proliferation in the bud, swung into action in mobilising experts in the medical field to rise to the challenge of finding means of waging the battle against the pandemic that had already taken a frightening toll on states like Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

The pandemic is seen as a phantom menace by those whose myopic calculation and inability to see things beyond their noses because they have failed to avail themselves with the provisions of the safety net, which clearly spelt out constant wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance and use of sanitiser in washing their hands.

Ganduje is one highly revered as one of the most compassionate governors in contemporary history who, in the face of an emerging calamity, expressed his deep compassion by taking proactive steps to ensure that his people do not suffer the consequences of the pandemic. He is also one who easily heed the call for granting reprieve at the time when his fellow governors failed to demonstrate similar feats.

Kano government’s initial soft posture on Covid-19/implication

It is a fact one cannot dismiss by a wave of hand that at the time Kano was in the grip of lockdown imposed on the state by the federal government, he still summoned the courage to allow places of worship like mosques and churches to operate until the time push came to shove when his government was left with no alternative than to effect their closure the way it was done in other states.

Matters came to ahead when Kano became enmeshed in a somewhat endless lockdown with many business empires and interests crumbling helplessly as a result of the perpetual closure of major markets like the famous Kantin-Kwari Market, Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Market, Kofar-Wambai Market and others such that even market women, craftsmen and artisans were not spared at the initial stage.

However, with the recent Ramadan fast that came at a time when the total lockdown was at its peak, the Ganduje administration saw the compelling need to ease the log-jam to some extent, by allowing some markets of perishable goods to operate as a way of showing compassion to Muslims who were observing the fast, a decision widely applauded by many who had spoken to Blueprint on the development.

With the siege on places of worship biting hard on both Muslim and Christian faithful, the fasting period was marked bereft of the usual pomp and pageantry associated with it as both worshipers were unable to find their ways to mosques and churches for almost five good weeks.

Ganduje upon realising the inescapable fact that people were suffering as a result of the total lock down that kept many households incommunicado, he quickly shifted ground by easing the bondage to allow residents come out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for markets and places of worship.

Traders and customers accessing the famous Kanti-Kwari Textile Market, Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi and Kofar Wambai markets were in considerable euphoria and high jubilation at the time the pronouncement was made by Governor Ganduje in a special broadcast to the people of the state.

What is currently trending on the lips of many people in the state however is when the lockdown would be completely lifted for people to operate their businesses in full capacity.

Ganduje’s visit to traders

Governor Ganduje has recently visited the sprawling Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi market on a mission to supervise the fumigation of the business enclave conducted by the state Ministry of Environment, where he assured the traders in an unambiguous term that he would never hesitate to lift the lockdown completely, if traders in the market and other markets fully complied with the guidelines of safety net.

He said, “It was never our intention to keep you people and your respective businesses under a perpetual lock and key. We are not unmindful of the consequences of what Kano is losing every day in terms of revenue accruing to the coffers of the state. You should take cognisance of the fact that what we are doing is never meant to persecute everyone.”

“It is an abiding obligation that lies on our shoulders to devise ways and means of protecting every citizen of the state. I also want you to take note of the fact that if your businesses are dying, the economy of the state would be adversely affected. we have no reason not to show concern to your predicament,” he stressed.

“The issue of opening businesses in full capacity is simple, what we want from you people is total and unalloyed compliance with the guidelines of the experts in the medical field. When this is done, we would never hesitate to match our words with action,” he affirmed.

Traders agreed to cooperate with gov’t

On their part the traders assured the governor that they would live up to their billing in fully complying with the Covid-19 safety net as prescribed by leading experts in the medical field. They said such assurance is on the premise that they see such reciprocity being demonstrated by the governor himself, knowing his calibre as one who is ever ready to show compassion.

With the agitation for lifting the Kano lockdown reaching a crescendo in the face of the biting economic hardship by the less-privileged in the state, endless predictions are made as to when the siege would come to an end. In Kano, people are expressing their desire for Governor Ganduje to hearken to such a call.

Some traders bare their pains

It was the opinion of one of the petty traders at the Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi market, Malam Ayuba Tokarawa that lifting the lockdown in totality is what is most needed in propping up their small scale businesses in order to breathe the air of economic freedom. He added that no one would be economically buoyant when the hostility of market forces is at its peak.

According to him, it would be a wise decision for the governor to allow all the major markets to operate in full capacity and on a daily basis stressing that the issue of skeletal operations of the markets would only keep the economy to operate at a snail speed.

He said, “It is time we borrowed a leaf from Katsina and Kaduna states on the decision their governors have taken to lift the lockdown totally, even though it is with a caveat. Kano needs such a move from the blessing of our amiable governor. We are expecting him to demonstrate such a rare courage and force people to observe strict compliance with the pandemic safety net.

“There is nothing bad in keeping social distance or wearing a face mask or washing hands with a sanitiser. These I believe are simple measures to be taken without tears. The economy of the state is in bad shape and we need actions to be expedited. People should be resolute and law abiding in every situation and the government should be considerate on what is supposed to be done,” he remarked.

Sounding a similar opinion, a trader in Kantin-Kwari market, Alhaji Aminu Gwanmaja, said it is high time for governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to lift the lockdown totally for major businesses and markets to operate affirming that with the lockdown remaining in full force, the economy of the state would continue to suffer endlessly.

He said, “Look at the way banks operate skeletal services in the state and the appalling manner tens of thousands of customers are suffering in accessing services on the days they were allowed to operate. The governor should be aware of this and come to customers’ rescue. The issue of traders’ security and safety is also at stake with huge amounts of sales being kept in their personal vaults. Banks should be allowed to operate on a daily basis for traders’ safety to be ensured.

“We have high optimism on what the governor is expected to do. He is known to be compassionate in all his dealings and people are expecting him to demonstrate such a feat. Kano traders are in dire need of his urgent intervention in saving countless businesses and investments from total collapse,” he opined.