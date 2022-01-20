Kano Dala dry port sets for take-off in March

Business relationships between Nigeria and its northern neighbour, the Republic of Niger will witness massive growth when the much anticipated Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP) in Kano state is inaugurated by March 2022, the DIDP Chairman, Abubakar Bawuro has affirmed.

He said the project, which has so far gulped over N5 billion in construction has attained over 80 per cent completion with the remaining job expected to be done by the end of February preparatory to the take-off.

Bawuro spoke when he visited the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime in Abuja.

According to him, key areas of the facility including the stacking area for sea ports containers, warehouse, administrative blocks, access roads and electricity supply to the port has been done extensively.

Bawuro said “If you look at them and assess them averagely, we can safely claim that we have attained over 80 per cent completion.

”We want to assure you that we will work 24/7 to ensure that we achieve the goal of realising and commissioning the port by the end of March.

The Nigerian Shippers Council boss, Mr Emmanuel Jime pledged to render every necessary support to ensure the success of the Dala IDP.

”Not only will this project be viable and open up the shipping trend in the whole of Northern Nigeria, but it will assist this country to become the maritime hub that we wish to be in the whole West African sub-region.