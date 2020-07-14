Kano dep gov tasks parents on malaria prevention programme

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has urged parents in the state to ensure full participation in the ongoing Maternal Newborn and Child Health/ Seasonal Malaria Preventive programme across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Gawuna made the call Tuesday while inspecting the commencement of the exercise at Dawakin Kudu and Bunkure local government areas of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the way the programme is receiving the desired attention especially by mothers who brought out their children for the seasonal malaria treatment and other vaccination exercises.

“I really appreciate the conduct of these activities here in Dawakin Kudu and Bunkure. Women are being educated on how to cater for themselves. Apart from even the issue of malaria, issues of Family spacing and aspect of routine immunization are going on very well,” Gawuna noted.

He therefore encouraged the people in the areas to continue to give the necessary support and cooperation and ensure that the 5-day programme recorded the anticipated success as Kano state government had already provided all the needed facilities.

“I once again implore you to come together to fight against malaria and other child killer diseases. We are happy that by coming together, the exercise will become a reality and the malaria pandemic and other child killer diseases will be eradicated,” he assured.

On the issue of coronavirus, Gawuna explained that Kano state government had recorded considerable success in the fight against the pandemic, announcing that the spread of the dreaded virus is decreasing daily.

“People should continue to strictly adhere to the protocol of the COVID-19 so that the corona pandemic will be out of Nigeria and the World as a whole,” he urged.

Dr. Gawuna who is the Chairman State Taskforce Committee on COVID -19, maintained that to this end, Kano state government had procured over two million facemasks and distributed them to the people for self protection, adding that another one million set would soon be provided.

In their separate remarks, the Local Government Chairman of Dawakin Kudu, Nasiru Ibrahim Matage and that of Bunkure local government, Alhaji Rabi’u Bala, thanked the state government for its outstanding commitment towards healthcare delivery in the areas.