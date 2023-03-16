Government dismisses report on Kano Club, says no plan to revoke land title

Kano state government has debunked a story as mere misrepresentation of facts to settle political scores that it has revoked the title of Kano Club in the metropolis.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba stated that in the content of the letter sent to owners of the club, there was no mention of revocation but expiration of the term of title of the land in question since April 6, 2019.

He said as statutory agency saddled with the responsibility of land management and informed by the reform in land administration in the state, the state Bureau for Land Management ensures payment of ground rent by property owners as well as renewal of land titles.

Malam Garba added that the oldest Golf Course’s term of title issued on April 6, 1979 has expired and the bureau has communicated to the club about the expiration of its title and need for urgent settlement of the ground rent, only for an online publication, own by an element of the opposition in the state to twist the story in his favour.

He said the story which emanated from the owner of Daily Nigerian, a staunch member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) would stop at nothing to discredit the the ruling party in the state.

While further debunking the story, the commissioner said the status of the club remains, and called on the public to be wary of agents of destabilization bent on creating confusion in the state

and therefore called for total rejection of the fabricated story.

