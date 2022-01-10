Kano dismisses rumour on extension of school resumption

The Kano state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, has dismissed the widely circulated rumour on the extension of first term vacation as baseless.

Clearing the air on the issue, the commissioner said the resumption date for boarding, primary and secondary schools remains Sunday 9th of January 2022 while that for the day schools is 10th January.

He called on parents/guardians and the general public to disregard rumours making the rounds about extension of resumption date.

He added that the ministry has its established means of disseminating information to members of the public, and thus, if there is any new development, such medium would be used to reach out to members of the public accordingly.

The commissioner then called on parents/guardians to ensure that their wards return to their respective schools on the scheduled dates as penalties await defaulters.

