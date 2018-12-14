Kano earmarks N1bn for Kofar Mata-Singer-Murtala Moh’d Way

Kano state government has set aside N1 billion from revenue generated in November for the commencement of construction works on the Kofar Mata – Singer – Murtala Mohammed way in the metropolis.

The project is one of the capital undertakings captured in the 2019 appropriation bill, according to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The governor announced this during a meeting with officials of Ganduje

– Gawuna Strategic Awareness Forum, a non – governmental organization at the Government House in Kano yesterday.

“This project is one of the projects we are undertaking to ensure easy flow of traffic, beautify the city and generally enhance our ranking on the Ease of Doing Business Index,” he said.

He also announced that the government planned a cloverleaf interchange from the new Murtala Muhammad flyover to link up with a multi level car park, which would be constructed by the government at Sabon Gari market.

Similarly, Governor Ganduje disclosed that the multi level car park constructed by the previous administration at Shahuci in Kano city would be converted into a shopping complex.

“The project was hurriedly constructed and it was discovered later on that it is very defective and lacking in the capacity to accommodate vehicles, because they are heavy objects. From the look of things, if

we allow it to serve as a car park, it may collapse sooner than later,” he explained.

On the political front, the governor maintained that the Buhari administration and government of Kano state have proved themselves worthy of re-election by engaging in life changing policies and

programmes, hoping Nigerians would give them another chance to build on their achievements.

