Kano earmarks N550m for Ramadan free feeding 

The Kano state government has provided N550 million as free feeding programme during the Ramadan period.

In a press statement in Kano Monday Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this while flagging-off the programme at the premises of Kano Printing Press for the 140 centres across the 8 metropolitan local governments.

He said the purpose of the program which has been a tradition and sustained since 2015 by the Governor Umar Ganduje administration is to reduce hardship being faced by the less privileged so as to enable them conduct Ramadan fast with comfort and ease.

He also called on the members of the Ramadan free feeding committee to discharge their duties judiciously.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the committee, the Commissioner for Local Government, Alh. Murtala Sule Garo, assured that they would ensure regular supervision of the programme across the 140 centres of the 8 metropolitan local governments.

While appreciating the state government for sustaining the gesture, he said the food items provided include 4,300 bags of rice, 1,310 bags of millet, 865 bags of beans, 1,310 bags of sugar, 2,240 cartons of macaroni, 2,940 jerry cans of groundnut oil, 2,160 jerry cans of palm oil, 52,000 sachets of water and lots more.