Kano election ought to be declared inconclusive – Gawuna 

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Kano election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should have declared the exercise inconclusive.

The governorship candidate, who was in the company of party leaders, expressed surprise that with the same election, 16 of the House of Assembly elections held same day and same conditions were declared inconclusive by the electoral umpire, INEC.

INEC on Monday morning, declared Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) winner of the Kano governorship election.

Meanwhile, the APC has rejected the announcement of Abba Kabir Yusuf as winner of the governorship election, calling for immediate review of the election results by INEC within seven days.

Chairman of the party in the state, Abdullahi Abbas, announced this to newsmen at an emergency press conference at the APC gubernatorial campaign office in Kano, Tuesday.

The APC chairman, represented by the party’s legal adviser, Abdul Adamu Fagge insisted that the election should be declared inconclusive because the cancelled votes were greater than the margin between the first and the second parties, respectively as provided by the Electoral Act.

The party also drew attention to the cancellation of 16 House of Assembly elections in the state, sighting violence as the reason, while the same votes were considered in collating the governorship election. It expressed dismay, saying the two elections took place same day, same time and under the same circumstances.

