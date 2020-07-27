Kano flags off face masks distribution in 5 emirates

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has formally launched the distribution of face masks, meant to cut across the five emirates with a warning to violators of wearing the masks to get prepared for incurring the wrath of the mobile courts established to penalize anyone who run foul of the face mask law.

Sounding the warning, governor Ganduje re-affirmed the commitment of his administration in ensuring that the Covid-19 protocols, were fully observed in every place for the pandemic to be fought to a stand still adding that his 3-pronged cardinal thrust in fighting COVID-19 , which include; prevention, curing and palliatives would remain firmly in place.

According to him, his administration has up till the present time distribute about 2million face masks in order to effectively prevent the proliferation of the deadly menace positing that with the appreciable reduction of the pandemic in the State, it was no excuse for people to throw caution to the winds, thereby allowing the menace to back fire.

He said, ” we are here today, to formally launch the distribution of the masks in the five emirates we have in the State. We want everyone to be face mask compliant at all times. It is a must use and the law ordering its usage must not be subverted under whatever guise.”

“We have conceived the idea to invite all the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, to keep them posted on the latest development. We have decided to distribute face masks free of charge in all the motor parks we have, for passengers to have access to them,” he added.

“Where we observed that people are throwing caution to the wind in comply with the Covid-19 safety net, we would never hesitate to take appropriate penalty against violators we have said it repeatedly and we are saying it again for everyone to know that we are not going to treat this issue with kid gloves” he remarked.

Speaking earlier Kano state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said his ministry had been empowered to take proactive steps in checkmating the spread of the deadly menace through the provision of the much needed facilities as a preventive and curing measures in addition to the distribution of palliatives across all the 44 local government areas in the state.