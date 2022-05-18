Kano gas explosion: NNPP mourns victims, wants govts to safeguard lives, property

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) received with shock the news of massive gas cylinder explosion at Sabon Gari area of Kano State today in which four persons died and many injured.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, the party said “Our heart bleeds over this tragedy that affected a nursery and primary school with traumatized children running for their lives.

“NNPP is deeply saddened over the gas explosion and pray to God Almighty to console, comfort and strengthen families of the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured.

“We urge security agents and relevant government agencies to ensure that those trapped in the debris of the collapsed buildings are rescued and receive adequate medical treatment. The traumatized schoolchildren should also receive proper medical care. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this deadly explosion.

“Kano State Government, indeed, governments at all levels in Nigeria should ensure that those dealing with combustible and inflammable materials are not permitted to operate near schools to avoid a recurrence of this tragedy. The safety of all Nigerians should be a priority in considering business premises permits and approving schools.

“This is in tandem with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Nigerians expect dividends of democracy not carnage.

“It is obvious that the masses desire and deserve a new Nigeria which only the New Nigeria People’s Party is poised to usher in, in 2023 if voted into office. Together, we will build a strong, virile, united, prosperous, equitable and decent democratic society.”

