Kano gets first 24-hour mega market 

Kano’s first ever 24-hour mega market, Kofa Farmers Market and Trade Center was over the weekend officially commissioned.

It is expected to further develop economic fortunes, treasures and opportunities for the state.

Addressing Journalists at his residence weekend, proprietor of the market, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a former member, House of Representatives, and current flag bearer for Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency on the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said he conceptualised the idea of the project 10 years ago.

He said: “Kofa Farmers Market and Trade Center is a project conceived and implementation commenced over a decade ago to serve Kano, environs and travelers along the Kano-Zaria express way. The project is borne out of our desire to bring development to our people by complimenting efforts by government in promoting agriculture, boost economic fortunes and provide job opportunities for thousands of young people with its positive impact on the security of our country.”

He stated that the whole idea of the project was to create a platform for traders with emphasis on agriculture.

“This will provide enabling environment and ease of doing business for farmers to market their products.

“The modern mega market also provides direct employment opportunity to 500 youths and the number will be hopefully increased to 1,000 in few months time. About 10,000 people will be making their livelihood daily,” he said.

He stated further that he has been in contact with business communities and marketers to further provide variety and bring about different products line in the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

