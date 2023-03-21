Kano gov- elect’s victory  well deserved – Oguntoyinbo 

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, Tuesday, congratulated the Kano state governor- elect, Yusuf Kabir Abba, on his victory.

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo in a statement described the election victory of the Kano state governor- elect, Kabir Abba, as landslide and well deserved, adding that the people of Kano have demonstrated their trust and confidence in the governor-elect.

“I wholly congratulate you for this feat, which has shown your level of popularity and acceptability with the people of Kano. I want to also congratulate all the party leaders and executives in the state starting from the party chairman and secretary, and all other party executives.

“I want to also commend the courage of the party members and the masses who stood by him by voting en masse for Abba to be the next governor of Kano state.

“This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hard-work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by Abba and his team.”

The NNPP governorship candidate added, “You concentrated on issues that mattered most to Kano people and they responded in kind, bestowing on you and the NNPP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions, which also confirms the famous dictum that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Ambassador Oguntoyinbo maintained that Abba victory “is also a testament to the value that you have brought on the former positions you have occupied.”

The Ogun state NNPP governorship candidate said the victory was a lesson for all that everyone matters in politics, particularly the masses and that Abba’s feat was a manifestation of his popularity among his people, and thus the right person to take the mantle of leadership in the state.

He prayed that almighty God will give him the wisdom and grace to direct the affairs of Kano state, saying, “it is my prayer that the almighty God would lead you to deliver value to Kano people who have shown implicit confidence in you.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

